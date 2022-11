Kyiv Will Transfer Buses, Trucks, Generators And Medical Equipment To Kherson - Klitschko

Kyiv will assist the de-occupied Kherson, in particular, buses, trucks, generators, medical equipment and food will be transferred to it.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the Kyiv community we will transfer assistance to the city of Kherson. I communicated with the acting mayor of Kherson. The city needs both equipment and materials - literally everything. We have identified our capabilities and will send to Kherson, in particular: 5 passenger buses, 4 trucks (MAZ, Photon), a garbage truck, an excavator, 2 ambulance carriages, 11 generators (2kW and 5kW). Medical equipment: 30 lung ventilators, 30 bag valve masks (BVM, Ambu bags), consumables," he wrote.

Also Kherson will receive food (food sets and 10 tons of oil, sugar and cereals), warm blankets, clothes, building materials, inventory and tools.

In addition, Klitschko initiates the consideration by the Kyiv City Council of the allocation of UAH 50 million cash assistance to Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, the Russian occupiers shelled the liberated Kherson.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the liberation of Kherson by the Ukrainian army a turning point in Russia's war with Ukraine.