Air Force Shot Down 4 Of 18 Missiles Launched By Russia. They Attacked From Belarus With Shakheds - All Were D

Today, November 17, Russia fired 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles during the morning shelling. The Air Force shot down 4 cruise missiles, 2 guided air missiles and all 5 Shaheds. This is stated in the message of the Air Force of Ukraine in Telegram.

Thus, in addition to strikes by jet artillery and S-300 anti-aircraft missiles on front-line settlements, Russia struck from Tu-95ms strategic aircraft from the Volgodonsk district of the Rostov Oblast. Up to 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were fired from 9 missile-carrying bombers.

It is reported that the targets of the attack were an enterprise in the Dnipropetrovsk Region and objects of the gas production industry of Ukraine.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the Center command, the Air Force and the air defense of the Ground Forces shot down 4 cruise missiles.

In the central region, it was possible to destroy all 5 Shahed-136 UAVs that attacked Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

In addition, in the southern direction, the anti-aircraft defense of the South air command destroyed two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy published a video of today's Russian missile hitting in Dnipro.

Also, in the Kyiv Region, during the air alert, the operation of air defense equipment was recorded.