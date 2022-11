The authorities of Belarus plan to organize the production of projectiles for barrel artillery and MLRS. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The authorities of Belarus are looking for the possibility of organizing on the territory of the country the production of component parts for 152-mm and 122-mm projectiles and the subsequent transition to a closed cycle of ammunition production. The possibility of organizing the technological process of assembling 122-mm, 220-mm and 300-mm projectiles from imported components is also being investigated," the report says.

According to intelligence, in connection with this, a visit of the Belarusian delegation to Iran is planned for November 20-23. The list of issues for discussion with the Iranian side concerns the entire production cycle - from the technology of steel smelting for the component parts of the ammunition to the coloring of the projectiles and the container used for their packaging.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is building a wall on the border with Belarus, about 3 km of the border has already been built in the Volyn Region, and work is also underway in the Rivne and Zhytomyr Regions.

In November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russia and Belarus are continuing the formation of a joint grouping of troops.