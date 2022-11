In Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian occupiers are evicting patients from the emergency hospital in order to save their injured soldiers. This is stated in the Telegram message of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

Thus, it is reported that relatives of patients are also kicked out, not being allowed to see the sick or get a doctor's consultation.

"I would like to point out that it is in this medical facility that patients who have undergone surgery and those whose lives depend on prompt assistance are treated. But the rashists do not care about the townspeople - they actually seized the hospital to save their injured soldiers,” Fedorov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of the occupiers at 10 killed and about 100 injured in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Also, on November 13, another replenishment of mobilized Russians arrived in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region. After arriving in the city, they began to buy food, civilian clothes and a large amount of alcoholic beverages.

Meanwhile, it is reported that in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the broadcast of Russian channels has been turned off, and there are also significant problems with water supply.