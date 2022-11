Ukrainian specialists will join the work of the joint international investigative commission investigating the incident with the fall of the rocket fragments on the territory of Poland.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President with reference to the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I don't know what happened. We don't know 100%. The world doesn't know. But I'm sure that it was a Russian missile, I'm sure that we fired from air defense systems. But we can't talk about anything specifically today - that it was air defense of Ukraine Although we are grateful that no one accuses us, because we are fighting against Russian missiles on our territory," the head of state said.

The President emphasized that only after the investigation, it will be possible to draw conclusions about which missile fell on the territory of Poland. According to him, after the insistence of the Ukrainian side to join the investigation of the incident, our experts received permission.

"Yesterday, we insisted that we be included in the joint international investigative commission, and already late in the evening we received confirmation. From the very morning, our experts will go to the place and join this professional community," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda commented on the incident with the rocket, stressing that it was not an attack on Poland.