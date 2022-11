4 Missiles And 5 Shahed UAVs Destroyed Over Kyiv On Thursday - Kyiv City Military Administration

On Thursday, November 17, in the morning during an air alert over Kyiv, 4 missiles and 5 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the air alert over Kyiv, 4 missiles and 5 Shahed UAVs were destroyed," the report says.

On Thursday, November 17, the air alert in Kyiv lasted for 3 hours - from 8:00 a.m. to 10:56 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City Military Administration previously reported the downing of two Shahed drones over the Kyiv Reservoir.

On November 15, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defense units shot down 18 out of 21 missiles in the Kyiv Region.

On Thursday morning, November 17, the Russian army also launched missile strikes on the city of Dnipro and the Odesa Region. As a result of the attack, critical infrastructure objects were damaged, and there are victims.