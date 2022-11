Russian invaders increasingly understand that soon they will have to leave the Luhansk Region and frankly tell the locals about it.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the region, fierce battles continue in two directions - Svatove-Kreminna and Bilohorivka. In the first one the Armed Forces gradually advance the enemy. And in Bilohorivka, Russian invaders constantly attack, try to re-capture the territory of the village, which is completely destroyed.

The situation is very difficult in large occupied cities such as Rubizhne, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

"The townspeople are freezing, people are heating apartments in high-rise buildings with firewood. The occupiers select apartments to populate "their own," but they say to people that soon Ukraine will return and rebuild everything. The rashists are already depressed and understand that they will soon run," Haidai said.

He added that the Luhansk Regional Military Administration is ready to restore life in the region.

Recall that earlier Haidai said that the front line is approaching the large occupied cities of the Luhansk Region, the locals hear the Armed Forces of Ukraine.