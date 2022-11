Russian troops have mined a solar power plant in the Kherson Region.

The press service of the police of the Kherson Region announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There was a message about the massive mining by the Russian military of the territory of a solar station in the Bilozerka District, which before the start of the war was an important element of the energy security of the community," the report said.

The police said that during the occupation, the Russian military robbed and damaged the plant.

Now it does not work, and therefore part of the population suffers due to lack of electricity and heat.

"After the de-occupation of the territory, workers are not yet able to begin work on the restoration of the plant and the generation of such electricity now needed. The territory is mined, but in the near future, specialists will go there to conduct territory checks and demining," the department noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the South Operational Command, announced that the Russians during the retreat from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region mined not only roads, but also hospitals, schools and even apartments.