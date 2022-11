Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar states that against the background of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers have an increase in panic sentiment, as well as mass abuse of alcoholic beverages, which leads to armed conflicts and, as a result, to an increase in non-combat losses of the enemy.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Against the background of successful counteroffensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, there is an increase in panic moods and a significant decrease in the level of moral and psychological status among the personnel of the Russian occupation forces. Among the occupiers, there is a massive abuse of alcoholic beverages, in connection with which cases of armed conflicts between representatives of various units have increased, which leads to an increase in non-combat losses of the enemy," Maliar said.

According to her, the command of the Russian troops is trying to correct the situation by banning the sale of alcohol and bringing to justice those involved in violations of military discipline and the commission of crimes with the use of weapons.

At the same time, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine there is a deterioration of the socio-political situation and prerequisites for the emergence of a critical sanitary and epidemiological situation are created.

It is reported that the occupiers disorganized the work of almost all social services, forcibly mobilized workers and looted equipment and special equipment of local utilities.

In most occupied cities and villages, problems of antisanitarianism have accumulated for a long time, household waste is not exported, including from the locations of Russian units.

Sewer systems are not maintained, resulting in critical environmental contamination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Luhansk Region, the occupiers demand money from local residents for the possibility of avoiding mobilization.