4 Missiles And 5 Shahed UAVs Destroyed Over Kyiv On Thursday - Kyiv City Military Administration 15:25

Fierce Fighting Continues. Haidai Spoke About AFU Offensive In Luhansk Region And Situation In Large Cities 14:52

Occupiers Destroying Ukrainian Textbooks On History Of Ukraine In Enerhodar - General Staff 14:44

Invaders Mine Solar Power Plant In Kherson Region - National Police 14:35