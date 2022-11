Number Of Injured As Result Of Missile Attack On Dnipro Up To 14

In Dnipro, the number of people injured as a result of the morning missile attack on the city is increasing. Currently, at least 14 people are known to have been hospitalized.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"There are already 14 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro. Among them is a 15-year-old girl. All are in the city's hospitals," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

We will remind, this morning in all regions of Ukraine, except for the annexed Crimea, an air alert was announced due to massive missile attack by Russia. Russian missiles were hit in the eastern and southern regions of the country.

According to the authorities, as a result of the shelling, infrastructure facilities and an industrial enterprise were damaged in the city of Dnipro and the Odesa Region.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Russia attacked the Dnipro enterprise Yuzhmash as well as the country's gas production facilities.

We also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video of the moment a Russian missile hit Dnipro.