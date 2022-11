Russia carried out a massive shelling of the gas-producing infrastructure of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas production company in the east of Ukraine on Thursday.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, several destroyed objects are known, others have suffered damage to varying degrees. Specialists of UkrGasVydobuvannya promptly arrived at the damaged facilities. They are currently assessing the consequences and scale of the attack. Information on the victims is also being established," said Oleksii Chernyshov, chairman of the board of Naftogaz.

It is noted that the State Emergency Service has already eliminated the fire that arose as a result of shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-September 2022, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas production by 2% to 10 billion cubic meters compared to the same period in 2021.

In 2021, compared to 2020, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas production by 4%, or by 560 million cubic meters, to 13.67 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest natural gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.