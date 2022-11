Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russia struck the Yuzhmash enterprise in Dnipro, and also hit several gas production facilities in Ukraine.

He made a corresponding statement at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, Interfax-Ukraine quotes his words.

"Missiles are flying over Kyiv now. Now they are bombing our gas production, they are bombing enterprises in Dnipro, Yuzhmash,” Shmyhal is quoted as saying by the publication.

"Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) is the largest Ukrainian enterprise for the production of rocket and space equipment. It is located in Dnipro.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Russian army launched a missile attack on infrastructure facilities and an industrial enterprise in the city of Dnipro and the Odesa Regions.

Dnipro authorities reported that at least five people, including a 15-year-old child, were injured as a result of the rocket attack.

In the Kyiv Region, during the air alert, the operation of air defense equipment was recorded. At the same time, in Kyiv itself, the defenders of the city were able to shoot down two Russian missiles.