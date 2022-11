Russian occupiers shelled liberated Kherson yesterday.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the Kherson direction, Zelenivka, Chornobayivka and Kherson were subjected to artillery fire during the past day.

The settlements of Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka of the Dnipropetrovsk Region were also affected by the fire of Russian barrel and rocket artillery.

At the same time, the Russian invaders continue to suffer losses.

According to specified information, on November 15, in the city of Melitopol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the headquarters of one of the enemy units.

As a result of the actions of the Defense Forces, two ammunition depots, two units of the BM-21 Grad and an anti-aircraft missile complex S-300 were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Kinski Rozdory, Vladivka and Blahovishchenka of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Also, the enemy lost about 100 people killed and wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosives engineers blew up one of the buildings of the Main Police Directorate of the Kherson Region due to heavy mining by the Russian occupiers.

After the withdrawal of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper during the maneuver, Kherson remains the capital of the region that became part of the Russian Federation, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.