The Initiative for safe transportation of agricultural products across the Black Sea has been extended for other 120 days.

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products across the Black Sea has been extended for 120 days. This decision was just taken in Istanbul. The guarantors of the implementation of the initiative remain the United Nations and Turkey," he wrote.

According to Kubrakov, since August 1, when the grain initiative began, and until today, Ukraine has exported more than 11 million tons of agricultural products to 38 countries of the world.

"This is a significant volume, but not enough. The world market does not have the opportunity to replace Ukrainian agricultural products in the near future. At the same time, it is possible to increase the volume of our food for the world. We officially appealed to the partners of the Initiative with a proposal to extend the initiative for at least a year and to add to it port of Mykolayiv. We are waiting for their response," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine expects to extend the grain agreement for a year and increase the ports for loading ships.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

On July 22, in Istanbul, at the proposal of the UN, Ukraine, Turkiye, and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.