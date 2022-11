The enemy has conducted missile strikes on the city of Dnipro and the Odesa Region. As a result of the attack, critical infrastructure objects were damaged, and there is a victim.

This was reported by the Presidential Office and the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

According to the deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, two infrastructure objects were damaged in Dnipro as a result of rocket fire.

"Preliminarily, one victim is injured, rescuers are eliminating the consequences," he wrote.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Maksym Marchenko, also reported on the missile attack on the territory of the Odesa Region.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on an infrastructure object in our region. There is a threat of a massive missile attack on the entire territory of Ukraine," Marchenko emphasized.

He urged people to stay in safety.

Currently, an air alert has been declared throughout the territory of Ukraine (except Crimea annexed by Russia). From several regions of the country, there were reports of missile strikes or the operation of air defense equipment. Stay in safe places and take care of yourself.

It will be recalled that earlier today the residents of Dnipro reported several explosions that thundered on the city's territory during an air raid alert.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said that the work of air defense was recorded on the territory of the Kyiv Region.