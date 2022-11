Overnight into November 17, explosions were reported in temporarily occupied Dzhankoi in Crimea. Air defense systems’ work and a missile hit on an military airfield were reported.

The Krymskyi Viter [Crimean Wind] media reports.

Local people are posting videos taken at night on which far-away explosion sound is heard.

“Russian air defense is probably working in Dzhankoi,” the video title says.

Social media reports say that there also was a hit on occupation forces’ airfield outside Dzhankoi.

Besides, after the explosions Dzhankoi had a blackout.