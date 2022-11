Occupiers try to advance near 7 settlements in east, attacks successfully repelled – General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Russian occupation army tried to attack seven settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. The defense forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the enemy's attacks.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of Ukraine.

Enemy troops continue to focus their efforts on attempts to break through the defenses of the AFU in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlovsk directions.

Over the past day, the attacks of the occupiers were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, as well as in Verkhniokamiyanske, Soledar, Nevelske, Mariyinka, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region.

The General Staff noted that the enemy conducted six missile and four airstrikes, as well as more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

From tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes, Russian troops continue to shell settlements located near the front line.

As earlier reported, last week, the Russian command announced the withdrawal of a group of Russian troops from the right-bank part of the Kherson region and from Kherson itself.

The withdrawn Russian units were moved to the east of the country. So, in Mariupol, Donetsk region, the occupiers are busy building defense structures.

Besides, the day before yesterday, in Mariupol, occupiers' vehicles with new identification marks were spotted.