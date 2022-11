During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 2 strikes on the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 2 times during the day. 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were hit,” the report said.

Also, soldiers of missile troops and artillery for the current day hit 2 control points, 3 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and 2 ammunition depots of the Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions there are more cases of desertion among the occupiers.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the direction of large temporarily occupied cities of the Luhansk Region, but due to the large number of Russian invaders, the approach is taking place gradually.

Last day in the Luhansk Region, the Armed Forces successfully attacked the headquarters of the unit of the Russian occupation forces.

In addition, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration said that the Russian army is preparing for the battle for Mariupol, because it understands the trends at the front.