The Croatian Ministry of Defense wants to transfer to Ukraine 14 Mi-8 and Mi-8 MTV helicopters, but the final decision must be made by the government of the country.

This was reported by Jutarnji.

It is noted that some helicopters are completing maintenance resources, so it is rational to transfer them to the combat zone. Croatia plans to decommission all Soviet or Russian-made helicopters by 2026, so it will no longer repair old aircraft.

The most significant limitation of these helicopters is the lack of devices and equipment necessary for interoperability and achieving NATO capabilities. This was announced by the commander of the Croatian Air Force Michael Krizanec back in 2019.

Instead of the Mi-8 transferred to Ukraine, Croatia wants to buy American Black Hawk for itself.

They emphasize that the transfer of Mi-8 helicopters will not affect Croatia's capabilities, since in addition to 14 Mi-8 the country still has 10 transport Mi-171 (export designation Mi-8AMT), which underwent major repairs in 2019.

