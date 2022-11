President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that it was not a Ukrainian missile that fell in Poland. Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with the Ukrainian mass media, which was broadcast on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I don't even doubt the report given to me personally in the evening by the commander of the air forces... I don't doubt that it was not our missile or our missile strike... I believe that it is a Russian missile, according to the credibility of the report of the military," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that on November 15, there were about 100 Russian strikes on Ukraine, in particular on western Ukraine - about 25 strikes. At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian air defense forces did a great job, shooting down 70% of the missiles.

"Out of 25 strikes, one strike coincides in time. We have a serious position. One strike in our territory and there is an answer - we have a record that the strike, which coincides in time with that case, exploded in the sky in our territory. We can’t rule out that somehow at speed, some debris flew away with the wind... The main diameter (funnel from the impact) is 20 meters, the depth is 5 meters, - can it be a debris or not?” he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has the right to be admitted to the site of the fall of the missile or its debris in Poland and to participate in the investigation of the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine is ready to hand over to Poland the evidence of the Russian trail in the incident with the fall of a rocket in the Polish village of Przewodow on the border with Ukraine.

He also noted that Ukraine is in favor of a joint study of the incident and is waiting for information based on which it is believed that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile.

On November 15, Russia launched a massive missile attack on important elements of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Polish President Andrzej Duda commented on the incident with the missile that happened on November 15, stressing that it was not an attack on Poland.