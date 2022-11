The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine terminated the intergovernmental Ukrainian-Belarusian Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation.

304 MPs voted for the corresponding bill 0170, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From the date of entry into force of the Law of Ukraine, the application of the norms established by the said Agreement will be suspended, which will contribute to:

preventing replenishment of the country's budget, which contributes to the aggressor, by providing by Ukraine of preferential tax conditions for residents of the Republic of Belarus, who carry out activities in Ukraine. After the termination of the Agreement, the general tax rate of 15%, established by the Tax Code, will be applied to all incomes of residents of the Republic of Belarus, received from sources in Ukraine, instead of the preferential rate established by the Agreement: 10% - on interest;

prevention of losses to the budget of Ukraine due to crediting of tax paid in the Republic of Belarus by residents of Ukraine;

the release of Ukraine from its obligations regarding the exchange of information with the Republic of Belarus on tax matters.

Termination of the said Agreement will facilitate the acceleration of economic and financial ties with the Republic of Belarus, an ally of the aggressor country in a full-scale war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Statistics Service declares that information on Ukraine's trade with Belarus is not made public in full due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine with the support of Belarus.