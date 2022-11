The Russians will be forced to slow down the pace of their shelling campaign against Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

This is stated in the message of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian troops have carried out the largest series of missile attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

The institute, based on the data collected, suggests that the Russian military probably used a significant part of its high-precision weapons systems during the coordinated missile strikes on November 15.

Analysts note that the increase in the percentage of missiles shot down by Ukraine indicates an improvement in Ukrainian air defense over the past month, and the Ukrainian General Staff attributes this improvement to the effectiveness of air defense systems provided by the West.

ISW also notes that Russian forces are depleting their stockpile of high-precision weapons systems and will likely be forced to slow down the pace of their campaign against Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

According to the institute's analysis, Polish officials announced that an alleged "Russian-made missile" fell on the territory of Poland within six kilometers of the international border with Ukraine.

Western officials have yet to make a definitive statement about the incident.

ISW will continue to monitor the development of the situation, experts say.

They also recall that the Kremlin prepared a massive missile campaign before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his 10-point peace proposal at the G20 summit on November 15. Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine would negotiate with Russia if the Kremlin fully withdraws its troops from Ukraine, restores Ukraine's territorial integrity and ensures punishment for war crimes, among other provisions on nuclear, energy and food security.

According to analysts, the Kremlin probably deliberately planned a massive missile campaign against Ukraine on the eve of Zelenskyy's speech at the G20 summit, given that a missile campaign in several directions requires significant military preparation.

After all, the Kremlin's official narrative surrounding the G20 summit further confirms Russia's lack of interest in the prospect of peace talks with Ukraine.

The institute also notes that Russians are increasingly turning to various platforms in social networks to express their dissatisfaction with mobilization problems - a phenomenon that has all the prerequisites for igniting organized online movements in Russia.

The main conclusions of ISW analysts:

The military command of the invaders reportedly ignored existing plans for offensive operations in the Vuhledar direction and prematurely sends ill-prepared reinforcements for an expensive assault on Pavlivka, drawing constant criticism from the Russian military leadership.

Russian officials continued to put forward conditions to force the International Atomic Energy Agency to recognize Russian control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and thereby de facto recognize Russian annexation of occupied Ukraine.

Russian sources claim that Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive in the direction of Svatove and Kreminna, and Ukrainian forces continue to strike Russian logistics in the rear of the Luhansk Region.

The occupiers continued ground attacks in the area of ​​Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Vuhledar.

Premature reports about the capture by Ukrainian troops of the territory on the left bank of the Dnieper caused a negative reaction in the Russian information space.

Russian logistics routes from Crimea to the south of Ukraine are likely to have deteriorated significantly.

Enemy forces continue to replenish their dwindling stockpiles with Belarusian military equipment.

Russia continues to downplay the role of gauleiters in the occupied territories in favor of Russian officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during yesterday's massive shelling, two residential buildings in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv were hit by Russian rockets. Klitschko confirmed the death of at least one person.

Two hits were recorded in the Khmelnytskyi territorial community.

Residents of Zhytomyr also reported that they heard the sounds of explosions during the air alert.

On Tuesday, Russia launched 90 missiles and more than 10 drones, Ukraine shot down most.