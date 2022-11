The Ukrainian Air Force is ready to provide all the materials and its specialists to establish the truth about the missile crash in Poland. The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat reported this on the air of Channel 24.

"An appropriate investigation is underway. The Air Force will contribute as much as possible, and specialists will be involved, if necessary, and we will provide certain materials. Because it is a really resonant situation, and this is not the first time. There was an incident in Moldova a few weeks ago. Russian missiles that attacked Ukraine, flew through the airspace of the sovereign Republic of Moldova, were shot down by our air defense, crossing the Ukrainian border with Moldova and falling on Moldovan territory. Plus, Russian drones work there unceremoniously under the Romanian border. And this is a NATO country, there are completely different challenges and priorities," he said.

Ihnat noted that the relevant commissions and groups are working at the site of the crash, which will identify and determine the type of missile (or missiles).

Recall, on November 15, Russia carried out a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The target of the attack was the country's energy infrastructure.

Later, Polish media reported the fall of two Russian missiles near the village of Przewodow, located near the Ukrainian border. According to media reports, two people died as a result of the incident.

Against the background of this, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an emergency meeting of the Security Council Committee on National Security.

Western media reported, allegedly citing a knowledgeable U.S. official, that the U.S. military has information that Russian missiles did fly into Poland.