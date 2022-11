After the incident with the fall of a missile in Poland, NATO's priority remains to provide Ukraine with air defense systems.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this at a briefing on Wednesday, European Pravda reports.

"NATO and NATO allies support Ukraine. We help Ukraine to exercise the right to self-defense enshrined in the UN Charter. Of course, Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine. And our main priority now, one of the top priorities is to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force of Ukraine is ready to provide all the materials of its specialists in order to establish the truth about the missile crash in Poland.

In addition, Polish President Andrzej Duda commented on the missile incident on November 15, stressing that this was not an attack on Poland.

Meanwhile, Sweden will send air defense systems to Ukraine, but for security reasons it cannot say which ones.