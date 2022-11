China's investment in water conservancy hits record high in first 10 months

The water conservancy in China. Photo by Xinhua.

China invested a record ¥921.1 bln ($128.11 bln) in water conservancy facilities from January to October 2022, according to the Ministry of Water Resources. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

During the first 10 months of this year, the country began construction on about 24,000 water conservancy projects, including 45 major ones.

China has been accelerating water conservancy infrastructure construction, which is expected to spur employment, safeguard grain security and facilitate green development.