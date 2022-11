The Verkhovna Rada has renamed Novohrad-Volynskyi of the Zhytomyr Region to Zviahel.

260 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 8179 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The explanatory note states that the renaming was initiated by its residents in order to return the historical name to the city - Zviahel.

"In accordance with the materials provided by the Zhytomyr Regional Council, the indicated settlement was first mentioned in a written mention of the 13th century as Vosviahel, later, from the 15th century, the city was called Zviahel. In 1793, after the second division of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the settlement came under the control of the Russian Empire and was renamed as the Novohrad-Volynskyi city," the explanatory note says.

The Council also renamed the Novohrad-Volynskyi District to the Zviahel District.

260 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 8180 as a whole.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Verkhovna Rada Member Vitalii Bezghin (Servant of the People faction) said that the committee of the Rada on the organization of state power, local self-government, regional development and urban planning would support the renaming of Novohrad-Volynskyi.