As of November 15, agricultural enterprises sowed 4.4 million hectares with winter cereals for the 2023 harvest.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, 92% of the projected area is seeded with winter cereals.

In particular, wheat is sown at 3.7 million hectares (93% from the forecast), barley - 600,000 hectares (89%), rye - 79,100 hectares (92%).

Over the previous week, 97,100 hectares were sown with winter cereals.

According to the report, the agricultural enterprises of the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kyiv, Poltava, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions have completed the sowing of winter grain crops; the agricultural enterprises of the Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions are close to the completion.

At the same time, 164,100 hectares were planted in the Kyiv Region, or 124.7% of the forecast.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, agricultural enterprises began sowing winter cereals.