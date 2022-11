Occupiers In Luhansk Region Take Up To USD 15,000 For Avoiding Mobilization - General Staff

In the Luhansk Region, the occupiers demand money from local residents for the possibility of avoiding mobilization.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the city of Kadiivka, in the Luhansk Region, the occupiers walk around the houses and carry out forced mobilization of the local population. In some areas of the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, cases of extortion of funds for the possibility of avoiding mobilization are recorded," the General Staff reports.

In particular, in the Starobilsk District, representatives of local "law enforcement agencies" propose to avoid mobilization for a monetary reward of up to USD 15,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of the occupied territories who received Russian passports will now be able to mobilize into the Russian army.

Mobilized Russians, now in the occupied part of the Luhansk Region, recorded a video message asking for help: they were thrown without training into battle. And relatives of the mobilized claim that after the retreat, the military began to be accused of desertion. Despite the Kremlin's statements about the "completion of partial mobilization," it has been transferred to a hidden regime.