The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that on November 15, Russian troops launched missile attacks on targets that allegedly have a direct or indirect connection with military infrastructure.

The Russian publication Interfax announced this with reference to Peskov's words, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The press secretary said that Russia allegedly did not change the goals of the so-called special operation.

"I repeat again, it is that the strikes were carried out on what directly or indirectly relates to military infrastructure and to military activities. Key words - directly or indirectly," Peskov said at the request of journalists to comment on the massive strikes inflicted by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine the day before.

In addition, answering the corresponding question, Peskov said that the Kremlin does not see a connection between the strikes that were inflicted on Ukraine and what happened in Poland.

"As for the incident in Poland, Russia has nothing to do with this. And here you have to call things by their names," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin excluded any changes in the status of the Kherson Region due to the retreat of Russian troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper.