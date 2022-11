Russia Last Day Attacked Lviv Region With 13 Missiles, Most Of Them Shot Down By Air Defense Forces

On November 15, Russia fired 13 missiles at the territory of the Lviv Region, most of which were shot down by air defense forces, at the same time, as a result of the attack, 3 objects of energy infrastructure were critically damaged.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During yesterday's massive attack on Ukraine, 13 enemy missiles flew into our region. It was a missile strike from long-range aircraft flying from the eastern direction. Most of them were shot down by the West Air Command warriors," he wrote.

Kozytskyi said that as a result of missile strikes, three energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv Region suffered critical damage.

After the attack, about 700,000 subscribers remained without power.

It is also reported that 1 person was injured from a missile attack.

The man is in a stable serious condition in the hospital.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the energy personnel worked throughout the night, and as of the morning, the power supply and water supply in the Lviv Region were completely restored.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, Russia carried out the most massive shelling of the Ukrainian power system since the beginning of the war.