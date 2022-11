The Cabinet of Ministers has ordered to send UAH 100 million to the Kherson Regional Military Administration for priority work on the restoration of critical and social infrastructure facilities in the Kherson Region damaged as a result of hostilities.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds will be allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget.

The following works shall be carried out:

- inspection of damaged objects;

- dismantling of destroyed structures;

- current repair of windows, doors, facades, roofs;

- procurement of necessary building materials and products;

- repair of external and internal networks and systems of heat, gas, electric, water supply and heating.

Until December 30, the Kherson Regional Military Administration should report on the use of the funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers blew up the energy facility before fleeing to the south of Ukraine, which provided power to the entire right bank of the Kherson Region and a significant part of the Mykolaiv Region.