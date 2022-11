We Are Ready To Hand Over Evidence Of Russian Trail We Have - Danilov About Fall Of Missile In Poland

Ukraine is ready to hand over to Poland the evidence of the Russian trail in the incident with the fall of a missile in the Polish village of Przewodow on the border with Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov on Twitter.

Thus, Danilov noted that Ukraine is in favor of a joint study of the incident, and is also ready to hand over proof of Russian participation in the incident with the fall of a missile on the territory of Poland at the time when Russia was carrying out a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

In addition, he added that he was waiting for information, on the basis of which it is believed that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile.

"We are in favor of a joint study of the incident with the fall of the missile in Poland. We are ready to hand over the evidence we have of the Russian trace. We expect information from our partners, on the basis of which a conclusion was made that it is a Ukrainian air defense missile," Danilov said in a message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force of Ukraine is ready to provide all the materials of its specialists in order to establish the truth about the fall of the missile on the territory of Poland.

In addition, an aircraft of the forces of the North Atlantic Alliance, which was patrolling the airspace over Poland, tracked a missile that fell on the territory of the country on November 15.