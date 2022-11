Polish President Andrzej Duda commented on the incident with the missile that happened on November 15, stressing that it was not an attack on Poland.

Polish TVN24 writes about it, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing indicates that this was a deliberate attack on Poland. What happened - that the missile landed on our territory - was unintentional. It was not a missile that was aimed at Poland. So, according in fact, it was not an attack on Poland," Duda said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Russia is to blame for the tragedy, which launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, and that the missile that fell was probably a Ukrainian anti-missile rocket sent to shoot down the Russian one.

"At the moment, we have no evidence that this missile was launched by the Russian side. However, there are many indications that there is a high probability that it was a missile that was used for anti-missile defense, that is, it was used by the Ukrainian defense forces," Polish leader said.

It is also said that an examination of the scene indicates that there was no classic explosion of the rocket's explosive charge, but that it was probably the result of the rocket falling in combination, possibly with the explosion of the remaining fuel.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki emphasized that most of the evidence indicates that the activation of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty may not be necessary for now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine urged Europe to "close the sky" over Ukraine, for their safety as well.