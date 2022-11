Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Bohdan Danylyshyn is leaving his post.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 14, 2022, the second three-year term of my tenure as the Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine expired. As the 5th Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine during the independence of Ukraine, I served in this position for two full terms. For the first time and the longest since independence. For this period, 4 heads of the NBU changed, several boards," he wrote.

Danylyshyn said that he is grateful to all members of the NBU Council, heads of the NBU and members of the NBU board with whom he had the opportunity to work for joint work on building the institutional capacity of the National Bank of Ukraine.

"For 2019-2022, under my chairmanship, 38 meetings were held, at which more than 100 decisions were made. Now the Council of the National Bank is an institutionally developed and well-functioning constitutional body of the monetary authority. Its working advisory bodies work effectively: the Audit Committee and the Committee on of monetary and credit policy and financial stability. A constructive dialogue has been established with the Board of the National Bank and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," Danylyshyn wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in accordance with the law "On the NBU", the chairman of the board of the National Bank is elected for a term of 3 years.

Danylyshyn - doctor of economic sciences, professor, academician of the National Academy of Sciences.

He was elected to the post of Chairman of the NBU Council in October 2016.