The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that Russian forces allegedly did not attack Kyiv on Tuesday, November 15. That day, residential buildings were damaged in the capital, one person was killed.

This was reported by the press service of the Russian authority.

"We would like to especially emphasize that during the massive attack on November 15 with high-precision means of attack on objects on the territory of Ukraine, not a single missile attack was carried out on objects in the city of Kyiv," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that all the demonstrated destruction in the residential quarters of Kyiv is allegedly the result of the fall and self-destruction of missiles that were fired from the air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The authority added that the missiles fired by the Russian army allegedly hit "precisely the intended targets."

It will be recalled that the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that as a result of a rocket attack on the capital, two residential apartment buildings were damaged. In one of them, a woman's body was found after being hit by a Russian rocket.

On Tuesday, November 15, the Russian occupying army launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The objects of the country's energy infrastructure became the goal of the occupiers.

Air defense units were able to shoot down 73 enemy cruise missiles. At the same time, in Kyiv, air defense destroyed 18 out of 21 missiles fired.