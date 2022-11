AFU Confirm Enemy Losses - 10 Killed And About 100 Wounded In Zaporizhzhia Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have confirmed the losses of the invaders of 10 killed and about 100 wounded in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The results of the fire defeat of the enemy have been confirmed," the General Staff noted.

So, in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Blahovishchenka, Zaporizhzhia Region, the losses of the occupiers amounted to 10 people killed.

5 pieces of military equipment, an ammunition depot were also destroyed, and 35 invaders were wounded.

In Melitopol, the enemy lost more than 50 people wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of 15 units of enemy equipment in the Zaporizhzhia Region on November 6, up to 150 occupiers were wounded and killed.

On the morning of November 15, the Russians fired on the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia. No injuries or damage were found.

On November 12, another replenishment of mobilized Russian citizens arrived in the occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region. The specified category of enemy soldiers, upon arrival in the city, buys up food, civilian clothes and piles up on alcoholic beverages.