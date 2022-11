U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" that the missile that led to the explosions and deaths in Poland had been fired from Russia.

Biden's statement was quoted by The Guardian.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to reporters after an urgent meeting with NATO and G7 leaders in Bali.

Biden said the group would support Poland in investigating the incident.

He stressed that he first wants to find out "what happened," and then decide on the "next step."

Asked if the missile was fired from Russia, Biden said: "There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate. But it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.”

In addition, he called rocket attacks on Ukraine by Russia “totally unconscionable”.

Recall, on November 15, Russia carried out a massive rocket attack on the territory of Ukraine. The target of the attack was the country's energy infrastructure.

Later, Polish media reported the fall of two Russian missiles near the village of Przewodow, located near the Ukrainian border. According to media reports, two people died as a result of the incident.

Against the background of this, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an emergency meeting of the Security Council Committee on National Security.

Western media reported, allegedly citing a knowledgeable U.S. official, that the U.S. military has information that Russian missiles did fly into Poland.

In response, the U.S. Department of Defense said it could not confirm that Russian missiles fell in Poland. At the same time, the Pentagon did not deny this information.

The Russian Ministry of Defense commented on information about the strike of Russian missiles on the territory of Poland.

In connection with these events, NATO is in close consultation with Poland amid news of the fall of two Russian missiles.