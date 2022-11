The Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day repelled the attacks of the invaders near 9 settlements.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Kurdiumivka, Novokalynove, Vesele, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka and Vremivka, Donetsk Region.

During the past day, the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack on objects of military and civil infrastructure of Ukraine.

Residential buildings of citizens and critical infrastructure facilities of the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi and other regions of our country were hit.

The enemy fired more than 90 Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles and more than ten strike UAVs.

According to updated information, 77 cruise missiles, 10 Iranian Shahed-136 attack drones and one Orion UAV were destroyed by the units of the Defense Forces.

Further information is being clarified.

In addition, the enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops and settlements along the line of contact.

So, during the past day, the invaders launched 43 air strikes and carried out more than 40 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day, November 16, the Russian Federation carried out a massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine. Most of the missiles and drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shot down.

There are currently 4 Russian Kalibr carrier vessels in the Black Sea. The occupiers can attack Ukraine with 20 cruise missiles.