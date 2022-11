Traffic has been stopped at all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship (Wojewodztwo podkarpackie). It is reported by Gazeta Wyborcza.

According to the spokesman for the Bieszczady Department of the Polish Border Guard, Piotr Zakielarz, the Ukrainian side suspended inspections after 7 p.m. on November 15.

The Polish side said that it did not know the reasons for stopping checks and closing checkpoints, and how long the stop in the work of border guards could last. There are currently no large queues at border crossings, Zakielarz said.

The mayor of the border Przemysl Wojciech Bakun also reported the problem: "They have power cut off from the other (Ukrainian - ed.) side. It is difficult to say whether these are purely technical problems, or other problems are added to this."

Recall that on Tuesday, November 15, Russia carried out a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine with the use of missiles and drones. More than 100 cruise missiles were fired.

Some time later, Polish media reported that two Russian missiles fell near the village of Przewodow, which is located near the Ukrainian border.

Later, the Polish government said that the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent meeting of the National Security Committee of the Security Council of Poland.