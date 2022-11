Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has summoned the Russian ambassador to explain the fall of the Russian missile. This is stated in the message of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Foreign Ministry reports that on November 15, another hours-long massive shelling of the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure continued by Russian armed groups and claims that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland, killing two Polish citizens.

"At 3:40 p.m., a Russian-made rocket fell in the village of Przewodow, Hrubieszow County, Lublin Voivodeship, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland. In connection with this event, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Foreign Ministry and demanded immediate detailed explanations," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian missiles hit Poland and this is a blow to the collective security of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sharply responded to Russian propagandists dispersing the message that a missile allegedly belonging to Ukrainian air defense fell near the Ukrainian-Polish border.