The aircraft of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which patrolled airspace over Poland, tracked the missile, which fell on the territory of the country on November 15.

CNN announced this with reference to the words of an anonymous NATO official, European Pravda reports.

This is one of the Alliance aircraft that regularly monitor the airspace around Ukraine since February.

"Intel with the radar tracks [of the missile] was provided to NATO and Poland," the source said.

He did not comment on who launched the rocket and where it was fired from.

As you know, on Tuesday afternoon, Russia launched a massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, missiles fell near the border with Poland. After that, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urgently convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense.

According to its results, the Polish government decided to increase the combat readiness of some military units after the explosion, as well as consider the possibility of using Article 4 of the NATO Treaty. In addition, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that a Russian missile fell on the territory of Poland, and summoned the Russian ambassador.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an address on the night of Wednesday that Warsaw does not have accurate information on who launched the missile, which fell on Polish territory, and confirmed that it is Russian-made. Poland has invited international experts to investigate the explosions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that it has "nothing to do" with the alleged fall of its missiles in Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian missiles hit Poland and this is a blow to the collective security of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Meanwhile, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to explain the fall of the Russian missile.