Presidents of Ukraine and Poland Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda held a telephone conversation amid news of a missile hitting Polish territory.

Andrzej Duda wrote about this on Twitter

"The conversation between Presidents Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues," the report said.

In addition, the Office of the President of Poland added that he held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"I spoke with President Duda about the explosion in Poland. I expressed my condolences for the loss of life. NATO is monitoring the situation and allies are consulting closely. It is important that all the facts are established," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Recall that on Tuesday, November 15, Russia carried out a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine with the use of missiles and drones. More than 100 cruise missiles were fired.

Some time later, Polish media reported that two Russian missiles fell near the village of Przewodow, which is located near the Ukrainian border.

Later, the Polish government said that the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent meeting of the National Security Committee of the Security Council of Poland.

The Russian Ministry of Defense called information about the fall of two missiles in Poland a provocation that is allegedly aimed at escalating the situation.