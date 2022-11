President of Poland Andrzej Duda convenes a meeting of the National Security Council due to explosions in the Hrubieszow County of Lublin Voivodeship, which killed two people. The country also increases the combat readiness of some military units and other security agencies. It will take place on Wednesday at noon. This was reported by the head of the office of the President of Poland Pawel Szrot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish President Duda is discussing an explosion with Biden in the area bordering Ukraine.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Committee of the Security Council of Poland. Earlier, the media reported that one of the Russian missiles fired at Ukraine hit Poland and led to the death of two people.

Poland has increased the readiness of a number of military units due to an incident with Russian missiles in the area bordering Ukraine.

And Radio Lublin wrote that the incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. local time at a place where tractors and trucks pull up.