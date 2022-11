Situation In Power System Of Ukraine Most Serious So Far, But System Remains Controlled - Ukrenergo

After the missile attacks carried out by Russia on the power facilities of Ukraine, so far the worst situation in the country's power system has developed, but the system remains manageable.

The chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation is serious, the most serious ever, but we keep the system manageable. The enemy again hit the Ukrainian energy grid - objects across the country were under fire. Since the beginning of October, this is the sixth massive attack on the country's energy infrastructure, this time the largest: about a hundred missiles. Each missile flew in order to plunge Ukraine into darkness. The attack is carried out with a cynical calculation - at the moment the peak consumption begins, so that it is more difficult for energy workers to cope with the load," he wrote.

The company noted that power engineers have already begun to carry out repair work at the affected facilities in order to provide power supply.

Kudrytskyi stressed that the main task of Ukrenergo is to preserve the manageability of the power system.

This is what emergency shutdowns are used for.

"If we introduce a shutdown, then the system is still manageable. What we protect everyone from - from the collapse of the power system that the enemy hopes for. For obvious reasons, I will not say the details of the destruction, I will only say this: we will restore power as quickly as the forces allow," he added.

The chairman of the board of Ukrenergo noted that there is not a single country in the world that can prepare for missile attacks on the power system of this scale.

At the same time, he expressed his conviction that Ukraine will stand, and energy will work day and night to restore electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday Russia carried out the most massive shelling of the power system since the beginning of the war.