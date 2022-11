Due to Russian missiles, 10 million Ukrainians were left without light, there are problems with communication and the Internet throughout the country.

Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Many cities and regions of our country again have emergency power outages. About ten million Ukrainians are without light. The most - as of this moment - in the Kharkiv Region, Zhytomyr Region, Kyiv Region and Lviv Region. Lviv and some other cities suspended the supply of heat... Across the country, there are problems with communication and internet," he said.

The President also said that as a result of missile strikes, the automatics today turned off several power units at two nuclear power plants.

He called it consequences calculated by the enemy.

Zelenskyy believes that the massive Russian rocket fire proves that Russia wants to continue the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy considers the massive rocket attack by Russia on Tuesday, November 15, a response to his peace plan, which he announced during his video message to the participants of the G20 summit, and a slap in the face of G20.