Poland Increases Readiness Of Several Military Units Due To Incident With Russian Missiles

Poland has increased the combat readiness of some military units and services amid the incident, which occurred on November 15 near the Ukrainian border. Polish media previously reported the fall of Russian missiles and the death of two people.

The corresponding statement was made by the press secretary of the Polish government, Piotr Muller.

Muller confirmed that there was indeed an incident in Hrubieszow County in eastern Poland that killed two people.

According to him, emergency services are working on the spot, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Muller added that the government has taken measures provided for such situations - the combat readiness of individual military units and services has been increased.

Recall that on Tuesday, November 15, Russia carried out a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine with the use of missiles and drones. More than 100 cruise missiles were fired.

Some time later, Polish media reported that two Russian missiles fell near the village of Przewodow, which is located near the Ukrainian border.

Later, the Polish government said that the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee of the Security Council of Poland.

The Russian Ministry of Defense called information about the fall of two missiles in Poland a provocation that is allegedly aimed at escalating the situation.