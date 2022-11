On Tuesday, Russia Carried Out Most Massive Shelling Of Power System Since Beginning Of War - Halushchenko

Today's Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have become the most massive since the beginning of the war.

Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Again, Russia is launching large-scale missile attacks on energy facilities. This is the most massive shelling of the power system since the beginning of the war. This attack can have an impact not only on the power system of Ukraine, but also on the power systems of some of our neighbors. Hits occurred throughout the Ukrainian power system: both on generation facilities and on the power transmission system," he wrote.

The Minister noted that after defeats in the military and international arenas, the enemy makes another attempt at a terrorist revenge and tries to inflict maximum damage on the Ukrainian power system before winter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers Russian missile attack a response to his peace plan and a slap in the face of the G20.