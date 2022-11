Zelenskyy Says Russian Missiles Hit Poland And It's Blow To Collective Security

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian missiles hit Poland, and noted that this is a blow to collective security.

Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, something happened that we have long warned about... Terror is not limited to our state borders. It has already spread to the territory of Moldova. And today, Russian missiles hit Poland, the territory of our friendly country. People died... Striking missiles on NATO territory... This is a Russian missile strike on collective security! This is a very significant escalation. We need to act," he said.

Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Poland from Ukrainians and stressed that the terrorist should be put in place.

According to Polish media, on Tuesday two Russian missiles fell near the village of Przewodow, located near the Ukrainian border.

Two people were killed in the incident.

Against the background of this, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting of the Committee for National Security and Defense Affairs of the Council of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, November 15, Russia carried out a massive rocket attack on the territory of Ukraine.

The target of the attack was the country's energy infrastructure.