Russia Comments On Information About Fall Of 2 Russian Missiles In Poland

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the information of the Polish media about the fall of two Russian missiles on the territory of Poland is a "deliberate provocation."

This is stated in a message that the ministry published on its Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation believes that Poland allegedly deliberately spreads false information in order to escalate the situation.

"The debris published in hot pursuit by the Polish media from the scene in the village of Przewodow has nothing to do with Russian means of defeat," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

They also said that the Russian army allegedly did not strike targets that are located near the border of Ukraine and Poland.

It is worth recalling that earlier today, November 15, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi announced a rocket attack on the city. Lviv is located 50 kilometers east of the state border of Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an emergency meeting of the Security Council Committee on National Security.

The Polish government did not specify why the Prime Minister called the meeting.

Polish media reported today that two Russian missiles crossed the Polish border and fell near the Polish village of Przewodow. Two people were killed in the incident.

Western media reported, citing a U.S. official, that the United States has information that Russian missiles did fall on Polish territory.